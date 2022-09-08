Etheridge (knee) was waived with an injury settlement from the Falcons' injured reserve Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Etheridge reverted to Atlanta's IR after he was let go with an injury designation as part of the team's final roster cuts at the end of August. The 2021 undrafted free agent will now be free to secure a contract elsewhere this regular season, upon recovering from his unspecified knee injury suffered during the Falcons' preseason finale.