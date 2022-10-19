The Falcons signed Etheridge to their practice squad Tuesday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Etheridge suffered an apparent knee injury during Atlanta's preseason finale against the Jaguars, causing the two parties to reach an injury settlement in early-September. With the 230-pounder's return to the team's practice squad Tuesday, this suggests he's moved past the injury and is now in good health. Etheridge figures to provide emergency depth to the Falcons' linebacker corps should any of them miss time.