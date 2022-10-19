The Falcons signed Etheridge to their practice squad Tuesday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.
Etheridge suffered an apparent knee injury during Atlanta's preseason finale against the Jaguars, causing the two parties to reach an injury settlement in early-September. With the 230-pounder's return to the team's practice squad Tuesday, this suggests he's moved past the injury and is now in good health. Etheridge figures to provide emergency depth to the Falcons' linebacker corps should any of them miss time.
More News
-
Dorian Etheridge: Removed from IR•
-
Falcons' Dorian Etheridge: Reverts to IR•
-
Dorian Etheridge: Waived with injury designation•
-
Falcons' Dorian Etheridge: Suffers apparent knee injury•
-
Falcons' Dorian Etheridge: Seven tackles in preseason opener•
-
Dorian Etheridge: Back from Falcons' COVID list•