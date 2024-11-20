Head coach Nick Siriani stated Huff will have surgery on his wrist Thursday, ruling him out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Huff has been playing with a cast on for the last two games, but will ultimately opt for surgery, instead of continuing to try and play through the injury. According to Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer, it's not clear how long Huff will need to stay sidelined, but the expectation is that he'll have an opportunity to return toward the end of the season.