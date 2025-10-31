Huff (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Huff will miss a second consecutive game due to a hamstring strain that he sustained against the Falcons in Week 7. He hasn't been able to practice since the injury, so he'll look to return in at least a limited capacity ahead of the 49ers' Week 10 NFC West clash against the Rams on Sunday, Nov. 9. Both Huff and Yetur Gross-Matos (knee/hamstring) have been ruled out for Week 9 and Sam Okuayinonu (ankle) is listed as questionable, so the 49ers may have to lean more heavily on Mykel Williams, Robert Beal and recent acquisition Keion White for snaps at defensive end.