Huff (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice for the second day in a row Thursday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

The pass rusher has missed the last two two games due to a hamstring strain, so even his limited participation in practice can be considered a step in the right direction. With Mykel Williams (ACL), Yetur Gross-Matos (knee), Nick Bosa (knee - ACL) and Tarron Jackson (undisclosed) all on injured reserve, the 49ers could really use Huff on Sunday against the Rams.