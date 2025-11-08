49ers' Bryce Huff: Cleared to return Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Huff (hamstring) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Rams, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Huff missed the 49ers' last two games due to a hamstring strain, but he has been cleared to make his return against Los Angeles after logging a full practice Friday. His return is timely for the 49ers, given that fellow defensive ends Mykel Williams (knee - ACL), Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) and Nick Bosa (knee - ACL) are all on injured reserve. Huff has accumulated 19 tackles (11 solo), including 4.0 sacks, one pass defense and two forced fumbles across seven regular-season games.