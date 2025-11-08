Huff (hamstring) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Rams, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Huff missed the 49ers' last two games due to a hamstring strain, but he has been cleared to make his return against Los Angeles after logging a full practice Friday. His return is timely for the 49ers, given that fellow defensive ends Mykel Williams (knee - ACL), Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) and Nick Bosa (knee - ACL) are all on injured reserve. Huff has accumulated 19 tackles (11 solo), including 4.0 sacks, one pass defense and two forced fumbles across seven regular-season games.