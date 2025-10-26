Smith caught six of nine targets for 84 yards in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Giants.

With A.J. Brown (hamstring) sidelined, Smith led the Eagles in catches, targets and receiving yards, although he watched all four of Jalen Hurts' TD passes go to teammates. Philly gets a Week 9 bye so Brown may not miss any further action, but the bigger issue for the defending champions might be the groin injury Saquon Barkley picked up in Sunday's win. Even if Barkley is healthy when the Eagles head to Green Bay in Week 10, Smith still sports an impressive 44-588-2 line on 55 targets through eight games as part of a surging passing attack.