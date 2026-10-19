Smith brought in seven of 14 targets for 75 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 25-14 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Smith had an eventful day in his return from a two-game absence, leading the Eagles in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon. Smith also worked around getting briefly shaken up following a long incompletion where he appeared to have taken a blow to the chest area, and he added his second touchdown reception of the campaign via a 19-yard grab early in the fourth quarter. Smith displayed solid chemistry with fill-in signal-caller Tanner McKee, certainly a welcome development considering Jalen Hurts (IR, calf) is sidelined indefinitely.