Smith (hamstring) practiced in full Friday and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Panthers.

Prior to logging a limited practice Thursday, Smith had been working on a side field for roughly one week, so a return to action seemed possible before the Eagles cleared him outright Friday. He thus will be making his first appearance this weekend since a Week 3 loss at Chicago, looking to build upon his 19-235-1 line on 27 targets through the first three contests. Smith won't be working with Jalen Hurts (calf) due to a blood cut, though, with backup QB Tanner McKee subbing in for Hurts for as long as the latter is sidelined.