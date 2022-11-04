Smith brought in both his targets for 22 yards in the Eagles' 29-17 win over the Texans on Thursday night.

Smith put together another quiet performance while Dallas Goedert and A.J. Brown set the pace of the pass-catching corps. The second-year speedster actually recorded all his yardage on one of his two catches, and he's now been under 50 receiving yards in three straight games. Smith's 11.1 yards per reception also represents a notable drop from the 14.3 figure he put up as a rookie, but he'll aim to exploit a favorable matchup against a Commanders defense that's given up plenty of big plays this season when he faces Washington in a Week 10 matchup in Monday night, Nov. 14.