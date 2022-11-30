Smith was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough practice due to a groin injury.
Smith has tended to back and knee issues this season, the latter of which has impacted his practice reps the previous two weeks. Now, a new health concern has arisen, placing a cloud over his status prior to Sunday's contest against the Titans. Note that Smith hasn't missed a game on the campaign and has earned an 86 percent snap share or better in 10 of 11 outings, so assuming he's out there this weekend, he'll remain a regular target of quarterback Jalen Hurts.
