Minshew completed 44 of 76 passes for 663 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions across five appearances (two starts) with the Eagles in 2022. He also had seven carries for three yards and a score, plus four fumbles (one lost).

Minshew started Weeks 16 and 17, against the Cowboys and Saints, resulting in two losses for the Eagles while Jalen Hurts missed time due to a shoulder injury. The soon-to-be 27-year-old is scheduled to hit free agency when the new league year begins, though Philadelphia could have motivation to re-sign him and keep total consistency at the quarterback position. In any case, Minshew shouldn't have trouble find a backup role for the 2023 campaign.