Pickett (ribs) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants, but he'll fill a backup role behind Tanner McKee, who will serve as the Eagles' starting quarterback in Week 18, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Pickett didn't practice in any fashion this week after exiting in the second half of his start in the Week 17 win over the Cowboys with the rib injury, so he could end up serving as the Eagles' No. 3 quarterback behind both McKee and Ian Book. Jalen Hurts is inactive for the regular-season finale, but if he can clear concussion protocol during the upcoming week, he should be ready to move back into the starting role in the Eagles' wild-card game. Pickett will likely leapfrog McKee and Book and settle back in as Hurts' top backup if Pickett can move past his own rib injury.