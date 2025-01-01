Head coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday that the Eagles plan to rest Barkley and other starters Sunday against the Giants, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Barkley needs just 101 rushing yards to break Eric Dickerson's NFL single-season record of 2,105 yards, but with the 13-3 Eagles locked in as the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs, he'll prioritize his health for the postseason above chasing down the record. Kenneth Gainwell and Will Shipley (concussion) -- if available -- are next in line for work out of Philadelphia's backfield, with Tyrion Davis-Price representing a candidate to be elevated from the practice squad.