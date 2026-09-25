Barkley (stinger) is taking part in the open portion of Friday's practice, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Barkley is stacking practices in the wake of the stinger that he sustained during a Week 2 win at Tennessee, going down as a limited participant to begin Week 3 prep and likely to be listed as at least that Friday. He told Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer on Thursday that an MRI on his left shoulder "went well," and the running back also was seen wearing a protective device on his shoulder and neck area at the ensuing session. With Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot) also on the injury report this week, the situation in the Eagles backfield will be monitored to get a sense of who may be able to play Monday in Chicago.