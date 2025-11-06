The Eagles announced Thursday that Lampkin (knee) has been designated to return from IR.

The undrafted rookie out of North Carolina initially linked up with the Rams during the offseason, but he was waived by Los Angeles after suffering a knee injury during the team's second preseason game, then claimed by the Eagles and stashed on IR. Now, Lampkin kicks off a 21-day window wherein he can participate in practice without counting against the active roster.