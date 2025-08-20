Coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that Lampkin will miss "a few weeks" with a knee injury and a sprained ankle, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Lampkin exited the Rams' second preseason game Saturday early after suffering the injury, and now it looks like it will cause him to miss extended time. It doesn't seem likely at this point that he'll survive cut downs to make the final 53-man roster for the regular season.