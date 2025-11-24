Baun recorded nine total tackles (three solo) and one pass defensed in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Cowboys.

The 28-year-old led Philadelphia's defense in total tackles for the fifth game in a row during Sunday's loss, bringing his season total to 88 stops through 11 contests. However, Baun hasn't logged double-digit tackles since the Eagles' Week 7 win over the Vikings. Even so, he's expected to remain a valuable IDP option in the Week 13 matchup against the Bears on Friday.