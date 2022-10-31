Williams had zero carries but reeled in both of his targets for seven yards during Sunday's 37-34 overtime win over the Panthers.

Caleb Huntley (16 rushes for 91 yards) and Tyler Allgeier (14 rushes for 39 yards) continue to handle the majority of the rushing attempts with Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) on IR, leaving Williams to operate merely as a depth option. Across eight appearances, the second-year pro has totaled 17 touches for 91 yards and a score, but he remains on the outskirts of fantasy relevancy.