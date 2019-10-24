Falcons' Devonta Freeman: No suspension expected

Freeman isn't expected to face a suspension after he was ejected in the third quarter of the Falcons' Week 7 loss to the Rams for punching Los Angeles' Aaron Donald, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

While meeting with the media Monday, Freeman expressed regrets for his actions and said he wished he had exercised better judgment when he grabbed Donald by the facemask and threw a punch. Freeman's remorse for the incident in addition to the fact that he doesn't have a prior track record of flagrant on-field conduct likely means he won't be subjected to any further punishment from the NFL other than perhaps a small fine.