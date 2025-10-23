Walker (groin) did not participate in Thursday's practice.

Walker picked up a groin injury during the Falcons' Week 6 win over the Bills, which prevented him from playing against the 49ers in Week 7. He's missed the first two practices of the week, so he'll have to log at least a limited practice Friday to give himself a chance to play against Miami on Sunday. James Pearce, Leonard Floyd and Arnold Ebiketie would continue to see more snaps at outside linebacker if Walker is not cleared to play Week 8.