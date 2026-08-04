Falcons' Jalon Walker: Torn ACL likely

Walker is believed to have suffered a torn ACL during Tuesday's practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

On what ended up being the last play of Tuesday's session, Walker remained on the ground following a pass-rush rep and was carted off the field due to a left leg injury, per Josh Kendall of The Athletic. Walker will undergo tests to determine the nature of the issue, but if a torn ACL is confirmed, his second season would be over before it started. As a rookie first-rounder in 2025, he racked up 5.5 sacks among his 36 tackles in 15 regular-season games.