Watts recorded four tackles (two solo) in Atlanta's loss versus the Dolphins on Sunday.

Watts had a solid outing, while playing every defensive snap for the Falcons during the blowout loss. The 23-year-old has gotten off to a strong start during his rookie season, racking up 41 tackles (25 solo) and two interceptions across his first seven games.

