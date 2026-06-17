Falcons' Xavier Watts: Sitting out practice as precaution

Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday at mandatory minicamp that Watts (undisclosed) is not practicing due to a small injury, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Stefanski declined to get into the specifics of Watts' injury, but he indicated that the team is simply being cautious with his health. The 2025 third-round pick emerged as a standout at safety as a rookie, suiting up for all 17 regular-season games and totaling 96 tackles (59 solo) and 11 passes defensed, including five interceptions. There are no indications that Watts' status for the start of training camp in July is of any concern.