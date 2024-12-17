On Tuesday morning, we learned that the Browns were benching Jameis Winston to Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Fantasy managers everywhere are devastated. Not only do we lose Winston as a starting Fantasy QB, but this is devastating for the Browns' pass catchers as well.

Winston averaged 291 yards per game as a starting QB. He threw 12 touchdown passes in seven starts. In three career starts, Thompson-Robinson has averaged 140 passing yards per game. He's thrown one touchdown and four interceptions in those three games. For his career, Thompson-Robinson is averaging 3.7 yards per pass attempt. Winston is averaging 7.2 yards per attempt this season.

The pie may literally be getting chopped in half in Cleveland. That means Jerry Jeudy is no longer a must-start wide receiver, and Elijah Moore is close to a must-sit. If Cedric Tillman returns, I'll have all three of the Browns wide receivers outside of my top 30, despite a spectacular matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The one distinction I would make is that while I would like to sit Jeudy, there aren't any waiver wire options I would start ahead of him. The same is not true for Moore; I'll give you multiple guys below you can start over Moore.

Here is the rest of the Fantasy Football Playoffs WR Preview:

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 16 at this time. Here's what it means:

Jaylen Waddle WR MIA Miami • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. You probably have to start Hill whether Waddle plays or not. Xavier Legette WR CAR Carolina • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Adam Thielen and Jalen Coker should dominate targets if Legette is out.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

13 -- Jerry Jeudy has 13 receiving yards on six targets from Thompson-Robinson this season.

83.7 -- Mike Evans needs to average 83.7 yards per game in his final three games to reach 1,000 yards for the 11th straight season.

19.7 -- Davante Adams is not WR6 at 19.7 FPPG since joining the Jets.

1.77 -- Tyreek Hill's 1.77 yards per route run is a career low. He has never finished a season below 2.12.

40.5% -- Amari Cooper's 40.5% route participation in Week 15 was tied with Ty Johnson for sixth highest on the team. Cooper did not earn a target during the game.

8.9 -- Marvin Harrison Jr. has scored 8.9 PPR Fantasy points in three of his last four games and seven of his last 10.

87% -- Jalen Coker played 87% of the offensive snaps in his return. He's a full-time player again.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Jakobi Meyers WR LV Las Vegas • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 14.4 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 71 TAR 105 REYDS 802 TD 2 FPTS/G 14 Malik Nabers WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #1

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -9.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 17.6 WR RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 90 TAR 140 REYDS 901 TD 4 FPTS/G 17.2 Tyreek Hill WR MIA Miami • #10

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF MIA -1.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 16.6 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 67 TAR 104 REYDS 805 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.1 Ladd McConkey WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN LAC -2.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 17.1 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 63 TAR 88 REYDS 873 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.9

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 16 Adds (WR Preview) Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO GB -13.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 58 REYDS 523 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.3 I don't have a waiver wire receiver in my top 40 at the position this week. So unless you suffered an injury or have been starting Elijah Moore, I would be hesitant to sit your Week 15 starter for a waiver wire addition. If you have to, Romeo Doubs is my favorite option. The Packers' receiving corps is frustrating as ever, but Doubs had two touchdowns in his Week 15 return and has three games this season with at least 17 PPR Fantasy points. Jalen Coker WR CAR Carolina • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -4.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 32 REYDS 373 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.8 Coker has been Bryce Young's most efficient wide receiver, and I am expecting Young and the Panthers to feature the rookie down the stretch. Coker has averaged more than 12 Fantasy points per game when he's played more than 60% of the offensive snaps, and he played nearly 90% last week. If he hits again this week, he may rank as a top 30 wide receiver in Week 17. Ray-Ray McCloud WR ATL Atlanta • #34

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG ATL -9.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats REC 54 TAR 75 REYDS 588 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.6 McCloud was a dud in Week 14, but he had double-digit PPR Fantasy points in three straight games before that. He's a deep PPR league add for teams that can start three wide receivers and a flex.

Week 17 Stashes (WR Preview) Jalen Coker WR CAR Carolina • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -4.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 32 REYDS 373 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.8 Coker is THE wide receiver add if you're looking for Week 17 upside. He just scored 21 Fantasy points in his first game back, and he has Tampa Bay in Week 17. You'll need a good game in Week 16 to feel good about starting him in Week 17, but he's worth the stash while you wait and see.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Ja'Marr Chase WR CIN Cincinnati • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CIN -7.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 23.9 WR RNK 1st YTD Stats REC 102 TAR 138 REYDS 1413 TD 15 FPTS/G 24 Chase has nine or more targets in seven straight games. He has three games this season with at least 40 PPR Fantasy points. He's the perfect combination of floor and upside. Find somewhere else to save money in cash games.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Marvin Harrison Jr. WR ARI Arizona • #18

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR ARI -4.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 13.6 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 92 REYDS 687 TD 7 FPTS/G 11.1 I know, the definition of insanity is playing Marvin Harrison week after week and expecting different results. Except sometimes you have to get a little crazy to win a GPP. Harrison has had some of his biggest games against bad defenses so as a contrarian play only I am running him back out there.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

