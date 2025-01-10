Wild-card weekend should be fun, and there are several ways to get your DFS fix on DraftKings and FanDuel with games on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. With that in mind, here are the players we like the most based on their cost, as well as others you might want to avoid.

There are plenty of high-end players to roster, but you know who those guys are. It's just a matter of fitting them into your lineup.

For example, I built a lineup to consider on each site using the main slate for the entire wild-card weekend. Hopefully, these players help you have a profitable start to the NFL postseason.

Quarterbacks

Good values

Baker Mayfield $6,800 DraftKings/$7,900 FanDuel

Mayfield opened the 2024 season against Washington with 289 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He has 10 passing touchdowns in his past three home games, and this game has the highest projected total of the weekend at 50.5 points.

Justin Herbert $6,000 DraftKings/$7,600 FanDuel

Herbert has been great in his past two games -- both on the road -- at New England and Las Vegas with 627 passing yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions, and he should stay hot against Houston. The Texans have struggled against the past two good quarterbacks they faced in Patrick Mahomes in Week 16 and Lamar Jackson in Week 17, and Herbert is among the best values of the weekend.

Matthew Stafford $5,700 DraftKings/$7,100 FanDuel

Stafford has been awful in his past three games against the 49ers, Jets and Cardinals with fewer than 200 passing yards in each outing and one touchdown and one interception over that span. He passed for 279 yards, four touchdowns and one interception against Minnesota in Week 8, and I'm hopeful for a similar performance in the rematch.

Bad values

Sam Darnold $6,500 DraftKings/$7,800 FanDuel

Darnold was bad in Week 18 at Detroit with 166 passing yards and no touchdowns, and the Rams have been great against opposing quarterbacks of late. From Weeks 12-17, the Rams held Jalen Hurts, Brock Purdy, Aaron Rodgers and Kyler Murray to fewer than 20 Fantasy points, and I'm nervous Darnold will struggle. He did have 240 passing yards and two touchdowns against the Rams in Week 8, but I don't like this matchup.

Jordan Love $5,800 DraftKings/$7,200 FanDuel

Love passed for 260 yards, two touchdowns and one interception against the Eagles in Week 1 in Brazil, and it's hard to trust him based on his performance to close the season. He has one game with more than 20 Fantasy points on either site since Week 6, and Philadelphia is No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Love also doesn't have Christian Watson (knee) for the rest of the playoffs.

Running backs

Good values

Bucky Irving $7,000 DraftKings/$7,600 FanDuel

Irving only had nine carries for 62 yards and two catches for 14 yards on three targets in Week 1 against Washington, but he wasn't the main running back then in his first NFL game. He's a star now and has scored at least 16.3 DraftKings points and 15.3 FanDuel points in four games in a row. The Commanders have also struggled recently against Saquon Barkley, Bijan Robinson and Rico Dowdle in their past three games.

J.K. Dobbins $6,200 DraftKings/$7,100 FanDuel

Even though Gus Edwards (ankle) is back after missing the final two games, I still expect Dobbins to get 15-20 total touches. The Texans struggled with Kareem Hunt in Week 16 and Derrick Henry in Week 17, and Dobbins has six touchdowns in his past seven games.

Jaylen Warren $5,200 DraftKings/$5,600 FanDuel

I expect the Steelers to be chasing points, and Warren should be involved in the passing game. Baltimore was one of 11 teams to allow at least 80 receptions to running backs, and Warren had nine catches for 71 yards on nine targets against the Ravens in two games.

Austin Ekeler $4,800 DraftKings/$5,400 FanDuel

Ekeler didn't do much in his return to action from his four-game absence with a concussion in Week 18 at Dallas with three carries for 12 yards and two catches for 20 yards on two targets, but I like his setup at Tampa Bay this week. He had four catches for 52 yards on four targets in Week 1 against the Buccaneers, along with two carries for 10 yards, and Tampa Bay is tied for sixth in most receptions to running backs with 84. This game could be a track meet, and Ekeler should be a valuable weapon for Jayden Daniels.

Bad values

Joe Mixon $7,200 DraftKings/$7,500 FanDuel

Mixon hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 13, and he's totaled 71 yards or less in four games in a row. The Chargers are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and they are No. 2 in fewest total touchdowns allowed to running backs with seven. I wouldn't be shocked if Mixon breaks out of his slump here at home, but I'd rather spend money on Bucky Irving than Mixon this week.

Brian Robinson Jr. $5,800 DraftKings/$6,500 FanDuel

Robinson has gone four games in a row without a touchdown, and he's been held to 87 total yards or less in four consecutive outings. With Austin Ekeler back, Robinson's role in the passing game should be minimal. Now, he had 12 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 49 yards on four targets in Week 1 at Tampa Bay, but Robinson's production should be limited if he doesn't score a touchdown. And the Buccaneers have allowed just one touchdown to a running back since Week 12.

Najee Harris $5,000 DraftKings/$6,000 FanDuel

Harris had a solid game against the Ravens in Week 11 with 18 carries for 63 yards and four catches for 30 yards on five targets, but he struggled in the rematch in Week 16 with nine carries for 42 yards and no catches on one target. Harris has one touchdown in his past four games, and Baltimore hasn't allowed a rushing touchdown in three games in a row. This feels more like a game for Jaylen Warren than Harris, especially if the Steelers fall behind early.

Jaleel McLaughlin $4,900 DraftKings/$5,500 FanDuel

McLaughlin has one rushing touchdown and two receiving touchdowns this season, but he hasn't found the end zone since Week 8. While he's been Denver's best running back down the stretch, including two games since Week 13 with at least 15 total touches, he continues to share work with Javonte Williams and Audric Estime. Even though Buffalo is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, I'd avoid all of the Broncos running backs in this game.

Cam Akers $4,800 DraftKings/$6,200 FanDuel

Akers is the No. 11 running back on FanDuel, and he's more expensive than Najee Harris, Rachaad White, Jaylen Warren and Austin Ekeler. While Akers has done well in tandem with Aaron Jones, he's been at 10 total touches or less in seven games in a row. He also has two total touchdowns over that span, and he has four catches on five targets in his past five games. Akers isn't worth the cost on either site as long as Jones is healthy.

Wide receivers

Good values

Jordan Addison $6,100 DraftKings/$6,800 FanDuel

Addison only had two catches for 22 yards on three targets at the Rams in Week 8, and he was held to one catch for no yards on six targets in Week 18 at Detroit. Prior to facing the Lions, Addison had five touchdowns in his previous four games, with at least eight targets in each outing over that span. He's a good price based on his upside.

Jalen McMillan $5,200 DraftKings/$6,400 FanDuel

McMillan had a minimal role in Week 1 against Washington in his first NFL game, but he scored on his lone reception for 32 yards, with three targets. Now, McMillan is a featured part of Tampa Bay's offense, and he's scored a touchdown in five games in a row, with seven touchdowns over that span. He also has 31 targets in those five games and five catches in four consecutive outings. Marshon Lattimore could once again make things tough on Mike Evans, and Baker Mayfield may lean more on McMillan in this matchup.

Marvin Mims Jr $5,100 DraftKings/$5,900 FanDuel

Mims has suddenly become a featured part of Denver's offense, and it's been fun to see. In his past two games against Cincinnati and Kansas City, Mims has 13 targets for 13 catches, 154 yards and four touchdowns. He has at least five targets in three games in a row, and hopefully Bo Nix continues to lean on Mims at Buffalo. He's a great price on both sites given his upside.

Rashod Bateman $5,000 DraftKings/$6,100 FanDuel

Zay Flowers (knee) is out against Pittsburgh, so Bateman should take on a bigger role. And he's done well this season when his targets have been increased. He has three games this season with eight targets, and he scored a touchdown in each outing with at least four catches and 54 yards. Flowers was injured in Week 18 against Cleveland, and Bateman had five catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. Bateman also scored on his lone 14-yard reception against the Steelers in Week 16 on three targets.

Dontayvion Wicks $4,500 DraftKings/$5,400 FanDuel

Christian Watson (knee) is out, and Wicks should have a bigger role. That's been the case the entire season when Watson was hurt during a game or missed, which has happened five times. In those five games, Wicks has received at least five targets, with 38 total targets over that span. He's also scored three touchdowns and has two outings with five receptions. The key for the Packers is how much Jordan Love will throw, but Wicks is worth the risk at his cost. He could have a breakout game if Love is close to 40 pass attempts in this matchup.

Olamide Zaccheaus $4,400 DraftKings/$5,600 FanDuel

In his past two full games with Jayden Daniels, Zaccheaus has been a star, and hopefully that carries over to the playoffs. In Weeks 16 and 17 against the Eagles and Falcons, Zaccheaus had 17 targets for 13 catches, 155 yards and three touchdowns. Daniels didn't play a full game in Week 18 at Dallas, but Zaccheaus still had two catches for 51 yards on five targets. He's become a featured part of Washington's offense, and he's a great bargain given the matchup with the Buccaneers, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers.

Bad values

Mike Evans $7,900 DraftKings/$8,400 FanDuel

It's hard to avoid Evans based on his role since he has at least eight targets in four games in a row, including 42 targets over that span. He also has at least eight catches and 89 yards in three games over that stretch, with four touchdowns. But now he's facing a rematch with old foe Marshon Lattimore, and we'll see if he can frustrate Evans like he used to in New Orleans. According to Pro Football Focus, Evans has faced Lattimore 11 times, and Evans has only 15 catches for 306 yards and two touchdowns on 29 targets in those matchups. Given his price, you might want to stay away from Evans in DFS.

Cooper Kupp $6,400 DraftKings/$7,000 FanDuel

In the first meeting with Minnesota in Week 8, Kupp had five catches for 51 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. Fantasy managers would love to see that from Kupp again because he was miserable in his past three games prior to the playoffs. Over that span against San Francisco, the Jets and Arizona, Kupp had four catches for 53 yards and no touchdowns on nine targets. That used to be a half of production for Kupp. Maybe he can flip a switch in the playoffs, but he's only worth using as a contrarian play in this game against the Vikings.

George Pickens $6,300 DraftKings/$6,900 FanDuel

Pickens was great in Week 11 against Baltimore with eight catches for 89 yards on 12 targets, but he missed the rematch in Week 16 with a hamstring injury. In two games since he returned from the injury against Kansas City and Cincinnati, Pickens has combined for just four catches for 50 yards on 13 targets. He has the potential to go off, but the Ravens have allowed just one touchdown to a receiver since Week 10. It's tough to trust Pickens based on the matchup and his recent level of play.

Tight ends

Good values

Zach Ertz $4,300 DraftKings/$5,800 FanDuel

Ertz is hot heading into the playoffs with 11 catches for 116 yards and three touchdowns on 12 targets in his past two games against Atlanta and Dallas. He's now scored a touchdown in five of his past seven games, and this is a great matchup against the Buccaneers, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Ertz only had three catches for 28 yards on four targets in Week 1 at Tampa Bay, but that was Jayden Daniels' first NFL game. Ertz should perform better in the rematch.

Tucker Kraft 3,700 DraftKings/$5,300 FanDuel

Kraft should benefit with Christian Watson (knee) not playing, and Kraft's numbers have improved when Watson has been out or injured, which happened five times this year. In those games, Kraft has at least 53 receiving yards in four outings, with three touchdowns. He's also seen at least five targets in three of those games, with 28 total targets during that stretch. This is a tough matchup since the Eagles are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, but Kraft's opportunity and price make him a decent dart throw this week.

Isaiah Likely $3,200 DraftKings/$5,200 FanDuel

Likely has the chance for a bigger role with Zay Flowers (knee) out, and Likely is worth using this week based on his price and opportunity. He has four games this season with at least five targets, and he has at least 75 receiving yards or a touchdown in three of those outings. One of those games was Week 11 against the Steelers when he had four catches for 75 yards on five targets, and he also caught a touchdown against Pittsburgh in Week 16 with three catches for 29 yards on three targets. The Steelers have been miserable against tight ends lately, allowing four touchdowns to the position in the past five games, and Likely and Mark Andrews should both do well in this third matchup with their division rival.

Bad values

Pat Freiermuth $4,400 DraftKings/$5,500 FanDuel

Freiermuth has been great down the stretch with a touchdown or at least 60 receiving yards in six of his past nine games. But two of his bad outings were against the Ravens, and he combined for just five catches for 30 yards on five targets in those meetings. He should continue to be a go-to option for Russell Wilson, but given his performances against Baltimore this year, I would avoid Freiermuth in most lineups.

Dalton Kincaid $4,000 DraftKings/$5,700 FanDuel

It would be great if Kincaid got hot in the playoffs, but he was miserable in the regular season with only two touchdowns and no games over 53 receiving yards. The Broncos haven't allowed a tight end to score a touchdown since Week 13, and Kincaid is tough to trust given his body of work this season.

Dalton Schultz $3,600 DraftKings/$5,600 FanDuel

The Chargers are one of three teams to allow just two touchdowns to tight ends this season, along with the Cardinals and Saints. Schultz only has two touchdowns this year, and he's been held to fewer than 50 receiving yards in 14 games, including four in a row. Even though he's a cheap option, the matchup isn't ideal for Schultz, nor is his lack of production this season.

Lineups

DraftKings

QB: Josh Allen (vs. DEN) $8,200

RB: Bucky Irving (vs. WAS) $7,000

RB: James Cook (vs. DEN) $6,700

WR: Khalil Shakir (vs. DEN) $5,300

WR: Jalen McMillan (vs. WAS) $5,200

WR: Rashod Bateman (vs. PIT) $5,000

TE: Isaiah Likely (vs. PIT) $3,200

FLEX: Marvin Mims Jr. (at BUF) $5,100

DST: Ravens (vs. PIT) $3,700

Allen loves playoff home openers. He's played four of them in his career, averaging 296.8 passing yards over that span with 13 touchdowns, two interceptions, 214 rushing yards, and two touchdowns. He's worth the price.

I'll stack Allen with Shakir, and he has at least six targets in 10 games in a row. He only has two touchdowns over that span, but he has six games with at least six catches and four outings with at least 65 receiving yards. He should avoid Patrick Surtain II by lining up in the slot, and Allen should lean on Shakir in this matchup.

I'm also going to play Cook in this game, and he has a touchdown in four games in a row, with six total touchdowns over that span. He's also run for at least 100 yards in two games during that stretch, and Cook and Allen should have success on the ground against Denver's defense.

I'll counter the Bills stack with Mims, who you can read about above. Based on their values, I'm also taking a chance on several other players mentioned above.

FanDuel

QB: Matthew Stafford (vs. MIN) $7,100

RB: Bucky Irving (vs. WAS) $7,600

RB: J.K. Dobbins (vs. HOU) $7,100

WR: Puka Nacua (vs. MIN) $8,700

WR: Jordan Addison (at LAR) $6,800

WR: Jalen McMillan (vs. WAS) $6,400

TE: Mark Andrews (vs. PIT) $6,200

FLEX: Austin Ekeler (at TB) $5,400

DEF: Chargers (vs. HOU) $4,400

For this lineup, I'll stack the Rams of Stafford and Nacua, hoping they get their offense on track against the Vikings. Stafford is due for a big game and had four touchdowns against Minnesota in Week 8, and Nacua had seven catches for 106 yards on nine targets against the Vikings in that game.

Nacua is easy to trust and worth his price. He has at least eight targets in eight games in a row and at least seven catches in seven of those outings. He also has at least 97 receiving yards in six of those games, with three touchdowns.

I'll counter the Rams stack with Addison, who you can read about above, along with most of the other players listed here. As for Andrews, he has scored a touchdown in six games in a row, including Week 16 against the Steelers when he had four catches for 37 yards on six targets. And Andrews should benefit with Zay Flowers (knee) out.