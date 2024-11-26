The good news is no teams are on bye in Week 13, so almost everyone is eligible to help us with the Fantasy playoffs approaching. The bad news is we still have some key injuries to deal with, so the waiver wire could be extremely important for this scoring period.



We'll all be watching for an update on Brock Purdy (shoulder), who missed Week 12 at Green Bay, and the 49ers offense fell apart. Purdy is a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback when healthy, and his presence is crucial for Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Jauan Jennings and Deebo Samuel heading into Week 13 at Buffalo.



We have several prominent running backs dealing with injuries, including J.K. Dobbins (knee), Brian Robinson Jr. (ankle), Austin Ekeler (concussion) and David Montgomery (shoulder), although Montgomery is expected to be OK for Thursday's game against the Bears. If Dobbins is out then Gus Edwards is a borderline starter in all leagues against Atlanta, and Jeremy McNichols would have a big role in Washington if Robinson and Ekeler can't play.



At receiver, the main injuries include DeVonta Smith (hamstring), Josh Downs (shoulder), Darnell Mooney (hamstring), Cedric Tillman (concussion) and Romeo Doubs (concussion), although Mooney is expected to be fine. There's no one in Philadelphia to replace Smith, but Elijah Moore would benefit in Cleveland if Tillman is out. Fantasy managers might look for Alec Pierce or Adonai Mitchell with Downs out in Indianapolis, and Dontayvion Wicks could get a boost if Doubs can't play for Green Bay.



We don't have any prominent tight ends dealing with injuries, but Fantasy managers might still be looking for waiver wire options. And you don't need injuries at quarterback, running back or wide receiver to make moves on the waiver wire -- you might just need an upgrade.



Let's get those rosters ready to go heading into Week 13. The Fantasy playoffs are almost here, and you might need every point you can get to secure your postseason berth.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are mainly looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries: Brock Purdy (shoulder), Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) and Gardner Minshew (collarbone).



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Kirk Cousins (82 percent rostered), Anthony Richardson (77 percent), Russell Wilson (67 percent) and Caleb Williams (66 percent). I don't want to start Cousins in Week 13 at the Chargers, but I will use him in Week 14 at Minnesota and potentially Week 15 at Las Vegas, Week 16 at the Giants and Week 17 at Washington. He's combined for only 15.1 Fantasy points in his past two games against New Orleans and Denver, and he hasn't thrown a touchdown pass since Week 9. ... Richardson was awesome in Week 11 at the Jets with 30.1 Fantasy points, but he regressed as expected in Week 12 against the Lions with 12.9 points. I expect him to rebound in Week 13 at New England, and the Patriots have allowed eight passing touchdowns in the past two games against Matthew Stafford and Tua Tagovailoa. ... Wilson has struggled in his past two games against Baltimore and Cleveland with a combined 22.1 Fantasy points, but he has the potential to rebound in Week 13 at Cincinnati. The Bengals are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and then Wilson gets a rematch with the Browns at home in Week 14. ... Williams has looked better under new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown in the past two games, and Williams scored 30.9 Fantasy points in Week 12 against Minnesota. I don't want to start Williams in one-quarterback leagues in Week 13 at Detroit, but he could be useful in Week 14 at San Francisco before a rematch with the Vikings in Week 15. Hopefully, Williams can finish his rookie campaign on a high note.



Drop candidates: Aaron Rodgers (50 percent rostered), Drake Maye (49 percent) and Jameis Winston (28 percent). Maye was a disappointment in Week 12 at Miami with only 15.5 Fantasy points, and he has now scored 17.7 Fantasy points or less in four of his past five games. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 13 against the Colts, who have held C.J. Stroud, Josh Allen and Jared Goff to 18.1 Fantasy points or less in three of the past five games. And then Maye has a bye in Week 14. ... Rodgers has actually scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, but he's tough to trust heading into Week 13 against Seattle. And the Seahawks defense is coming off an impressive performance with five sacks against Kyler Murray, while holding him to 10.3 Fantasy points. ... Winston continued his pattern of doing well in good matchups (29.6 Fantasy points against Baltimore in Week 8 and 30.6 points at New Orleans in Week 11) but struggling in tough ones (12.1 points against the Chargers in Week 9 and 13.5 points against Pittsburgh in Week 12). This is another tough matchup at Denver in Week 13, so Winston is worth dropping in all one-quarterback leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 13 Waiver Priority List Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 24th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats PAYDS 2004 RUYDS 113 TD 14 INT 6 FPTS/G 18.6 Lawrence (shoulder) returned to practice Monday, and we'll see if he can play in Week 13 against Houston. Prior to missing his past two games, Lawrence had scored at least 19.6 Fantasy points in four of his past five games. If healthy, Lawrence closes the season against the Texans, Titans in Week 14, Jets in Week 15, Raiders in Week 16, and Titans in Week 17. And he could be a low-end starter against the Texans if he plays. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Derek Carr QB NO New Orleans • #4

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 16th QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats PAYDS 1742 RUYDS 47 TD 14 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.8 You hopefully don't have to start Carr in one-quarterback leagues in Week 13, but he's not a bad flier taking on the Rams. And then he gets the Giants in Week 14 and Washington in Week 15, which are favorable matchups. It helps that he was playing well prior to his Week 12 bye, with at least 22.7 Fantasy points in his past two starts against Atlanta and Cleveland. Carr is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Will Levis QB TEN Tennessee • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 22nd QB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats PAYDS 1447 RUYDS 175 TD 10 INT 9 FPTS/G 13.7 Levis comes into Week 13 at Washington playing some of the best football of his young career, and he scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points in two of his past three games. He has a favorable upcoming schedule against Washington in Week 13, Jacksonville in Week 14, Cincinnati in Week 15, Indianapolis in Week 16, and Jacksonville in Week 17. Levis should be rostered in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, and he could be a great bye-week replacement in one-quarterback leagues against the Jaguars in Week 14. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Cooper Rush QB DAL Dallas • #10

Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG DAL -3.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS QB 18th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats PAYDS 813 RUYDS 10 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 7.3 After a dismal outing in Week 10 against Philadelphia with minus-2 Fantasy points, Rush has performed much better in his past two starts against Houston and Washington, with at least 18.4 Fantasy points in each contest. He has a great upcoming schedule for Fantasy managers in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues with matchups against the Giants in Week 13, Cincinnati in Week 14, Carolina in Week 15, and Tampa Bay in Week 16. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Young is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -6 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK NR ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats PAYDS 1083 RUYDS 91 TD 6 INT 6 FPTS/G 9.5 Young had an impressive outing in Week 12 against Kansas City with a season-high 18.5 Fantasy points, and we'll see if he can build off of it in a favorable matchup against Tampa Bay in Week 13. No one is going to start Young in one-quarterback leagues, but he's worth adding in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. He has a tough matchup in Week 14 at Philadelphia, but then he gets Dallas in Week 15 and a rematch with the Buccaneers in Week 17. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, Young is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Aidan O'Connell QB LV Las Vegas • #12

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -12.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 21st QB RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats PAYDS 455 RUYDS 0 TD 2 INT 2 FPTS/G 6.5 Gardner Minshew (collarbone) is out for the season, which means the Raiders will start O'Connell for likely the rest of the year. Desmond Ridder (2 percent rostered) might get some chances as well, but O'Connell should be the starter if healthy. And O'Connell (thumb) is eligible to return off injured reserve this week. His best game this season was 13.1 Fantasy points in Week 6 against Pittsburgh, but O'Connell is worth adding in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Injuries: J.K. Dobbins (knee), Brian Robinson Jr. (ankle), Austin Ekeler (concussion), David Montgomery (shoulder), Isiah Pacheco (leg), Tank Bigsby (ankle), Alexander Mattison (ankle), Zamir White (quadriceps), Tyjae Spears (concussion), MarShawn Lloyd (appendix), Miles Sanders (foot), Kendre Miller (hamstring) and Jamaal Williams (groin).



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Jaylen Warren (72 percent rostered), Ameer Abdullah (66 percent) and Zach Charbonnet (65 percent). Warren might be on the verge of becoming the best running back for the Steelers, and he scored at least 10.8 PPR points in each of his past two games against Baltimore and Cleveland, with a season-high 15.4 PPR points against the Browns. Warren has at least 11 carries in two of his past three outings, and he should be added in all leagues. ... We'll see if Mattison and White remain out for the Raiders in Week 13 at Kansas City, but Abdullah should be added in all leagues just in case both are still hurt. In Week 12 against Denver, Abdullah was great for Fantasy managers with eight carries for 28 yards and five catches for 37 yards and a touchdown on six targets. He should be added in all leagues, with his value higher in PPR. ... Charbonnet is one of the top handcuffs to roster since we've already seen him perform at a high level in place of Kenneth Walker III earlier this season. And in Week 13, given the matchup with the Jets, Charbonnet has the potential to be a flex option in deeper leagues.



Drop candidates: Raheem Mostert (72 percent rostered), Jordan Mason (66 percent) and Audric Estime (60 percent). Mostert has fallen behind De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright in Miami's backfield, and Mostert has a combined six total touches in his past two games against Las Vegas and New England. He's also combined for just 6.4 PPR points in his past three games. ... Mason can still be rostered as a handcuff for Christian McCaffrey, but Mason no longer has any value as a standalone Fantasy option. With McCaffrey back, Mason has combined for just 4.1 PPR points in his past three games. ... The Broncos backfield is a mess, but I still want to roster Javonte Williams for the time being. You can safely drop Estime, who has just nine carries and three catches in his past two games after getting 14 carries in Week 10 and looking like the future in Denver. Maybe he can earn a bigger role moving forward, but Williams, Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin aren't worth starting in Week 13 against Cleveland.

Add in this order:

Week 13 Waiver Priority List Gus Edwards RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL LAC -1.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK 31st ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats RUYDS 206 REC 1 REYDS 2 TD 1 FPTS/G 4 J.K. Dobbins left Monday's game against Baltimore with a knee injury, and his status for Week 13 against Atlanta is unknown. That makes adding Edwards a priority in all leagues, and even Kimani Vidal (10 percent rostered) is worth a look in deeper formats. Edwards doesn't have the same upside as Dobbins because Edwards doesn't offer much in the passing game. But he might handle 15-20 carries, and the matchup against the Falcons is appealing. Edwards is worth adding for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAB, and Vidal is worth adding for 1 percent. Jeremy McNichols RB WAS Washington • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN WAS -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK 28th ROSTERED 14% YTD Stats RUYDS 217 REC 2 REYDS 7 TD 4 FPTS/G 4 Brian Robinson Jr. (ankle) and Austin Ekeler (concussion) were both injured in Week 12 against Dallas, and if both are out in Week 13 against Tennessee, then McNichols could be a flex option in all leagues. He hasn't had more than eight carries in any game this season, and he only has two catches on three targets. But he could be looking at 15-20 total touches if Robinson and Ekeler are out, which is why he should be added for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Just keep in mind that the matchup with the Titans won't be easy since Tennessee has shut down J.K. Dobbins, Aaron Jones, and Joe Mixon in the past three games, holding all of them to 9.5 PPR points or less in each outing. Roschon Johnson RB CHI Chicago • #23

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -10.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK 36th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats RUYDS 139 REC 11 REYDS 88 TD 6 FPTS/G 7 Johnson has scored a touchdown in each of his past two games, and he continues to eat into the playing time of D'Andre Swift. While Swift remains the top running back for the Bears, Johnson is a great handcuff who can also be used as a flex in deeper leagues when Chicago has a positive matchup. Unfortunately, Week 13 at Detroit isn't one of those games, but Johnson is still worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Trey Benson RB ARI Arizona • #33

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 3rd RB RNK 41st ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats RUYDS 234 REC 5 REYDS 55 TD 1 FPTS/G 4 James Conner had a miserable game running the ball in Week 12 at Seattle with seven carries for 8 yards, but he added five catches for 41 yards. Benson was more productive against the Seahawks with four carries for 18 yards, and maybe that earns him more work moving forward. He's also a great handcuff for Conner, and Benson is worth adding in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Tyjae Spears RB TEN Tennessee • #2

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 15th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats RUYDS 161 REC 17 REYDS 88 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.8 Spears missed Week 12 at Houston with a concussion, and hopefully, he can return in Week 13 at Washington. When healthy, Spears is a great handcuff for Tony Pollard, but Spears can also be a flex option, with his value higher in PPR. He scored at least 8.1 PPR points in his past three healthy games, and Spears is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI BAL -3 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 4th RB RNK 39th ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats RUYDS 185 REC 33 REYDS 307 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.4 Hill scored on a 51-yard touchdown run Monday night at the Chargers and finished with four carries for 55 yards and the score and two catches for 7 yards on two targets. He is worth adding in all leagues as the handcuff for Derrick Henry, but Hill also has scored at least 8.1 PPR points in three of his past four games. He could be a useful flex option in deeper leagues, with his value higher in PPR. Hill is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Jerome Ford RB CLE Cleveland • #34

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -5.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 42% Ford could be a sleeper in Week 13 at Denver if the Browns use him in the passing game. The Broncos struggle with pass-catching running backs, and nine running backs this season have scored at least 6.8 PPR points with just their receiving totals alone. Ford had four catches for 29 yards on four targets in Week 11 at New Orleans, and hopefully, he's a prime target for Jameis Winston in Week 13. Ford is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Tank Bigsby RB JAC Jacksonville • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 6th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats RUYDS 519 REC 3 REYDS 36 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.3 We'll see if Bigsby can return in Week 13 after missing his last game with an ankle injury in Week 11, and the Jaguars were on bye in Week 12. Travis Etienne is back, but Bigsby has four games this season with double digits in carries and scored at least 10.6 PPR points in three of them. He's a good stash candidate where available for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Devin Singletary RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -3.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK 38th ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats RUYDS 326 REC 16 REYDS 99 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.1 I'm still expecting Tyrone Tracy Jr. to remain the lead running back for the Giants, but he's now had two bad fumbles in each of his past two games. It's a situation to monitor, and Singletary might be worth adding in deeper leagues in case he regains his starting job, especially with a favorable matchup at Dallas in Week 13. Singletary is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Ray Davis RB BUF Buffalo • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF BUF -7 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK 44th ROSTERED 55% YTD Stats RUYDS 279 REC 10 REYDS 149 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.4 Davis is worth adding as a lottery ticket since he's the backup to James Cook. We already saw Davis perform well in place of Cook in Week 6 at the Jets when he scored 18.2 PPR points, and Buffalo might opt to give Davis more work down the stretch as the playoffs approach. Cook Fantasy managers should also handcuff Davis as insurance, and he's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Braelon Allen RB NYJ N.Y. Jets

Age: 20 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 18th RB RNK 46th ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats RUYDS 229 REC 10 REYDS 81 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.4 Allen has potential lottery-ticket upside as the backup to Breece Hall, and Allen is worth stashing on your bench. If Hall were to miss any time due to injury, then Allen could be a potential starter in all leagues. Hall Fantasy managers should also handcuff Allen as insurance, and he's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Jaylen Wright RB MIA Miami • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -3 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 13th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats RUYDS 243 REC 1 REYDS 2 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.4 Wright has emerged as the No. 2 running back for the Dolphins behind De'Von Achane, and Wright has at least five carries in four games in a row. He doesn't have much standalone value while Achane is healthy, but Wright could be a lottery ticket if Achane were to miss any time. Achane Fantasy managers should also handcuff Wright as insurance, and he's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Blake Corum RB LAR L.A. Rams • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO LAR -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 32% YTD Stats RUYDS 106 REC 4 REYDS 31 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.6 Kyren Williams has played at least 86 percent of the snaps in six of the past seven games, and Corum has six total touches or less in every game over that span. But if Williams were to miss any time, then Corum could be a lottery ticket, and he's worth adding in all leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Williams Fantasy managers should also handcuff Corum as insurance.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Injuries: DeVonta Smith (hamstring), Josh Downs (shoulder), Darnell Mooney (hamstring), Cedric Tillman (concussion), Romeo Doubs (concussion), Keon Coleman (wrist), Chris Olave (concussion), Allen Lazard (chest), Brandin Cooks (knee), Gabe Davis (knee) and Jalen Coker (quadriceps).



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Jerry Jeudy (79 percent rostered), Michael Pittman (81 percent), Rome Odunze (71 percent) and Christian Watson (70 percent). Jeudy has emerged as the No. 1 receiver for the Browns heading into Week 13, especially with Tillman hurt. Jeudy has scored at least 12.9 PPR points in four games in a row, and he gets a revenge game in Week 13 at Denver. ... Pittman has 15 targets in the past two games from Anthony Richardson, including Pittman's second-best outing of the season in Week 12 against Detroit with six catches for 96 yards on seven targets. Josh Downs (shoulder) isn't expected to play in Week 13 at New England, so Pittman should remain the go-to receiver for Richardson again. ... Odunze was overshadowed by D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen in Week 12 against Minnesota, but Odunze had 10 targets for the second game in a row under new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown. He has 11 catches for 104 yards and no touchdowns with those 20 targets, but bigger production is ahead, which is why I want to roster Odunze in all leagues. ... Watson had a brutal drop in Week 12 against San Francisco that would have likely been a 49-yard touchdown, and he finished the game with no catches on three targets. But I still expect plenty of big games for Watson, especially with Doubs injured heading into Week 13. Watson should be added in all leagues.



Drop candidates: Romeo Doubs (73 percent rostered), Tyler Lockett (68 percent), Wan'Dale Robinson (55 percent), Diontae Johnson (50 percent) and Ricky Pearsall (43 percent). Doubs is not expected to play in Week 13 against Miami, and he has struggled of late with 8.4 PPR points or less in three games in a row. You can drop him for now and hopefully he steps up his production down the stretch. ... Lockett has scored four PPR points or less in three of his past four games, and he has four targets and three catches or less in four games in a row. He's not getting enough chances to produce, and he should be dropped in most leagues. ... Robinson hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 5 and has scored 10.1 PPR points or less in six games in a row. In his first game without Daniel Jones in Week 12 against Tampa Bay, Robinson had five catches for 47 yards on five targets. This is likely what you can expect most games from Robinson moving forward, which is why he's listed here. ... Through four games with the Ravens, Johnson has one catch for 6 yards on five targets. He has no value for Fantasy managers in Baltimore right now. ... Pearsall has no catches on two targets in his past two games. His Fantasy value will come in 2025, but he has minimal upside for the rest of 2024 if everyone is healthy in San Francisco.

Add in this order:

Week 13 Waiver Priority List Keenan Allen WR CHI Chicago • #13

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -10.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK 31st ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 71 REYDS 368 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.4 In two games with Thomas Brown calling plays for the Bears, Allen has 23 targets for 13 catches, 127 yards, and a touchdown, and he scored 23.6 PPR points in Week 12 against Minnesota. Hopefully, that's a sign of things to come, and he has favorable upcoming matchups against Detroit twice (Weeks 13 and 16) and the Vikings again in Week 15. Allen can be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and he's worth adding for 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Elijah Moore WR CLE Cleveland • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -5.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 31% YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 63 REYDS 336 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.4 Like Jameis Winston, Moore has excelled in good matchups and struggled in bad ones, and he doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 13 at Denver. But Cedric Tillman (concussion) could be out, which would be a plus for Moore, and he's worth adding in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. He scored 16.5 PPR points in Week 8 against Baltimore and 18.6 PPR points in Week 11 at New Orleans, which were the two best outings for Winston. Moore also scored 5.8 PPR points in Week 9 against the Chargers and 5.1 PPR points in Week 12 against Pittsburgh. Given the injury to Tillman, I'll consider Moore a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 13, and hopefully, the additional volume helps him vs. Denver. Devaughn Vele WR DEN Denver • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE DEN -5.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 41 REYDS 361 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.3 We've been waiting for a No. 2 receiver to emerge for the Broncos behind Courtland Sutton, and Vele appears to be that guy. He scored at least 10.6 PPR points in three games in a row, including two outings with at least 13.9 PPR points, and he just had six catches for 80 yards on nine targets in Week 12 at Las Vegas. He's worth using as a low-end No. 3 receiver heading into Week 13 against Cleveland, and Vele should be added for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 42% YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 66 REYDS 477 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.6 Douglas had a solid game in Week 12 at Miami with five catches for 62 yards on seven targets, and he has the potential to be a weekly No. 3 receiver in PPR. Douglas now has six games this season with at least seven targets, and he scored at least 10.5 PPR points in all of them, including two outings with at least 14.8 PPR points. He's worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR TEN Tennessee • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 30 REYDS 304 TD 6 FPTS/G 7.6 Westbrook-Ikhine comes into Week 13 having scored a touchdown in six of his past seven games, and he has 11 targets in his past two outings with Will Levis for four catches, 165 yards, and two scores. He scored at least 12.8 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he has a great upcoming schedule against Washington in Week 13, Jacksonville twice (Weeks 14 and 17), Cincinnati in Week 15, and Indianapolis in Week 16. Westbrook-Ikhine can be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues, and he's worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR NO New Orleans • #10

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 17 REYDS 227 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.4 Let's hope Valdes-Scantling stays hot coming off the bye in Week 12, and he's worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAB. The last time we saw Valdes-Scantling, he scored at least 16.7 PPR points in each of his past two games against Atlanta and Cleveland, and he was making big plays for Derek Carr. Now, Valdes-Scantling only has seven targets in his past two games combined, but he's turned that into five catches for 196 yards and three touchdowns, which is hard to overlook. Valdes-Scantling is worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAB heading into Week 13 against the Rams. Keon Coleman WR BUF Buffalo

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF BUF -7 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 36 REYDS 417 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.3 Coleman hasn't played in the past two games with a wrist injury, but hopefully, he's back following Buffalo's Week 12 bye. Prior to getting hurt in Week 9 against Miami, Coleman had scored at least 16.5 PPR points in his previous two games, and hopefully, he can play at that level again when healthy. He's worth stashing for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Rashod Bateman WR BAL Baltimore • #7

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI BAL -3 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 55 REYDS 574 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.2 Bateman only had two catches for 43 yards on three targets in Week 12 at the Chargers, but he scored a touchdown and now has at least 12.3 PPR points in two of his past three games. He's a big-play threat, but he's attached to Lamar Jackson, which is a huge plus. He has a tough matchup in Week 13 against the Eagles, but he could be useful after Baltimore's bye in Week 14 with matchups against the Giants in Week 15 and Houston in Week 17. Bateman is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Noah Brown WR WAS Washington • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN WAS -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 52 REYDS 426 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.1 In his past four games, Brown has 27 targets. By comparison, Terry McLaurin has 17 targets over that span. That doesn't make sense since McLaurin is the superior talent, but Brown is worth adding in deeper leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. In his past four games, he has scored at least 11 PPR points twice, and he gets a favorable matchup in Week 13 against the Titans. Alec Pierce WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE IND -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 48 REYDS 629 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.5 Josh Downs (shoulder) is expected to be out in Week 13 at New England, and we don't know when he'll return, with the Colts on a bye in Week 14. That should open up targets for Michael Pittman, Pierce, and Adonai Mitchell (9 percent), and Pierce and Mitchell are worth adding heading into the matchup with the Patriots. Pierce's role likely won't change much as the big-play threat for Indianapolis, and he scored 10.4 PPR points in two of his past three games. Mitchell could see a boost in production with Downs out, and Mitchell had six catches for 71 yards on six targets in Week 10 against Buffalo when Pittman was out with a back injury. Pierce is worth adding in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB, and Mitchell is worth adding for 1 percent. Xavier Legette WR CAR Carolina • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -6 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK 48th ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 51 REYDS 340 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.5 It's tough to trust any of the Panthers receivers now, but Legette, Adam Thielen (25 percent rostered), and David Moore (1 percent) all have a favorable matchup in Week 13 against Tampa Bay, especially with Bryce Young playing better of late. I like Legette the best, and he scored at least 13.4 PPR points in two of his past four games. Thielen returned from his seven-game absence with a hamstring injury in Week 12 against Kansas City and caught three passes for 57 yards on four targets. And Moore came out of nowhere with six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets against the Chiefs, so I'd be skeptical of adding him in anything but the deepest of leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Legette and Thielen are worth 5 percent, but hopefully, all of them play well against the Buccaneers. Dontayvion Wicks WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA GB -3 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 46 REYDS 217 TD 4 FPTS/G 5.7 Wicks is worth adding in deeper leagues heading into Week 13 since Romeo Doubs (concussion) could be out against the Dolphins. Wicks ended his two-game slump with a 25-yard reception in Week 12 against San Francisco, but it was his lone catch on just two targets. It's risky to use Wicks in the majority of leagues, but if Doubs is out, then he could have the chance to help managers in deeper formats for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Ray-Ray McCloud WR ATL Atlanta • #34

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -1.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 55 REYDS 381 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.1 If Darnell Mooney (hamstring) remains hurt heading into Week 13, then McCloud is worth adding in deeper leagues. Prior to the Week 12 bye, Mooney left Week 11 at Denver, so keep an eye on his status. McCloud scored at least 10.6 PPR points in two of his past three games and is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Parker Washington WR JAC Jacksonville • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 18 REYDS 118 TD 0 FPTS/G 2 Washington is worth a look in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB with Gabe Davis (knee) hurt, and Trevor Lawrence could return in Week 13 against Houston. Washington could be headed for a big role opposite Brian Thomas Jr., and Washington could benefit with Lawrence back for the Jaguars.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

Injuries: Dalton Kincaid (knee), Jake Ferguson (concussion), Theo Johnson (back), Ja'Tavion Sanders (neck) and Noah Fant (groin).



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Jonnu Smith (80 percent rostered), Evan Engram (81 percent), Hunter Henry (75 percent), Tucker Kraft (71 percent) and Dalton Kincaid (73 percent). Smith has become a must-start Fantasy tight end, and he's coming off two impressive games against Las Vegas and New England with at least 23.7 PPR points in each outing. He should be added and started in all leagues in Week 13 at Green Bay. ... Engram will hopefully get Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) back in Week 13 against Houston, and if that happens then Engram can be trusted again as a must-start Fantasy tight end in all leagues. ... Henry only scored 9.4 PPR points in Week 12 at Miami, but he still had eight targets and five catches. I still like him as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 13 against the Colts. ... Kraft caught another touchdown in Week 12 against San Francisco, which gives him six in his past eight games. He only had two catches for 26 yards on two targets, but he could see an expanded role in Week 13 against Miami if Romeo Doubs (concussion) is out. ... Kincaid will hopefully return in Week 13 from the knee injury that sidelined him in Week 11 (Buffalo had a bye in Week 12). When healthy, Kincaid is still worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. ...



Drop candidates: Isaiah Likely (55 percent rostered), Jake Ferguson (53 percent) and Dalton Schultz (51 percent). Likely had no targets in Week 12 at the Chargers and has a brutal matchup in Week 13 against the Eagles before a bye in Week 14. It's easy to drop him in most leagues. ... Ferguson remains in the concussion protocol as of Monday, and he might not play Thursday against the Giants, which is a tough matchup. Keep in mind he also has yet to score a touchdown this season. ... Schultz only had two catches for 20 yards on two targets in Week 12 against Tennessee, and he was outplayed by Cade Stover, who had four targets and caught a touchdown. There's little reason to roster Schultz in the majority of leagues.

Add in this order: