The Fantasy playoffs are here. If you're reading this, it likely means you made it, so congratulations. Now, it's time to keep winning and advance to the next round.



With that in mind, we're not only going to give you options for Week 15 but also some players and DST streamers for Week 16 as well for those of you with a first-round bye. It's obviously a good idea to plan ahead if you can.



But Week 15 is the priority for most of you, and we have you covered. The bye weeks are behind us, but we still have injuries to monitor. The big ones are at running back with Kenneth Walker III (calf), Breece Hall (knee), Bucky Irving (back), Isaac Guerendo (foot), and some receivers as well with George Pickens (hamstring) and Ladd McConkey (knee).



It's not ideal to be missing stars in the Fantasy playoffs, but there are some good replacement options at running back and receiver. We also have some quarterbacks and tight ends to target based on matchups, and these are players who can help if needed.



So, let's get to it. Let's help you make it back here for Week 16 once you win and advance.



Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are mainly looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries: Justin Herbert (leg), Derek Carr (hand), Trevor Lawrence (concussion), Will Levis (shoulder), Aidan O'Connell (knee) and Tommy DeVito (forearm).



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Matthew Stafford (75 percent rostered) and Caleb Williams (77 percent). Stafford has scored at least 19.6 Fantasy points in four games in a row, including three outings with at least 23.2 points heading into Week 15 at San Francisco. He only scored 14.8 Fantasy points against the 49ers in Week 3, but that was without Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. Stafford is worth trusting as a low-end No. 1 quarterback in all leagues. ... Williams was bad in Week 14 at San Francisco, but he still scored 18.1 Fantasy points. He's reached that mark in three games in a row, including Week 12 against Minnesota, when he scored 30.9 Fantasy points. He faces the Vikings again in Week 15, so hopefully, Williams can have similar success in the rematch if you need a starter in deeper leagues.



Drop candidates: Geno Smith (80 percent rostered), Kirk Cousins (69 percent), and Derek Carr (53 percent). The Seahawks have won four games in a row, but Smith has been a mediocre Fantasy quarterback during that stretch, scoring 15.7 Fantasy points or less in each game. It will be hard to trust him in the Fantasy playoffs in Week 15 against Green Bay, so you can drop him in one-quarterback leagues. ... Cousins has a favorable upcoming schedule against the Raiders in Week 15 and the Giants in Week 16, but you can't trust him in one-quarterback leagues right now. He's scored 10.2 Fantasy points or less in four games in a row and has no touchdowns and eight interceptions over that span. ... Carr is considered week-to-week after he suffered a fracture in his left, non-throwing hand in Week 14 at the Giants. It's safe to drop him in all one-quarterback leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 15 Waiver Priority List Anthony Richardson QB IND Indianapolis • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -4 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 8th QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats PAYDS 1511 RUYDS 383 TD 11 INT 9 FPTS/G 15.8 Richardson doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 15 at Denver, but that's more from a passing perspective. But the last time we saw the Broncos, they allowed 497 passing yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions to Jameis Winston in Week 13. Richardson has scored at least 25.2 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, and he has scored at least 6.1 Fantasy points with his legs in three outings in a row, with three rushing touchdowns. I'm going to trust Richardson as a low-end No. 1 quarterback in Week 15, and then he gets Tennessee in Week 16 and the Giants in Week 17, which are favorable matchups. Jameis Winston QB CLE Cleveland • #5

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -4 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 20th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats PAYDS 1975 RUYDS 85 TD 14 INT 9 FPTS/G 14.3 Winston struggled in Week 14 at Pittsburgh but still managed to score 19.3 Fantasy points. He's now reached that total in four of six starts, including three outings with at least 29.6 points. Winston gets the Chiefs in Week 15, the Bengals in Week 16, and the Dolphins in Week 17, and that matchup against Cincinnati is fantastic. As for the Chiefs, four of the past six quarterbacks against Kansas City have scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points, making Winston a low-end starter in all leagues for Week 15. Aaron Rodgers QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8

Age: 41 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC NYJ -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 42% YTD Stats PAYDS 2966 RUYDS 56 TD 20 INT 8 FPTS/G 17.5 It's tough to trust Rodgers in the Fantasy playoffs in one-quarterback leagues, but he has scored at least 18 Fantasy points in three games in a row and five of his past six outings. And he has a great matchup against the Jaguars in Week 15 since Jacksonville is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. If you need a quarterback in deeper leagues, then hopefully, Rodgers can take advantage of the Jaguars defense in this matchup. Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL CAR -2.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 27th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats PAYDS 1572 RUYDS 137 TD 9 INT 7 FPTS/G 11.6 Young struggled in Week 14 at Philadelphia with just 14.5 Fantasy points, but he scored at least 18.5 Fantasy points in his previous two games against Kansas City and Tampa Bay. He should be in that range again in Week 15 against Dallas since the Cowboys are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. I don't like Young's matchup in Week 16 against Arizona, but he faces the Buccaneers again in Week 17. Young scored a season-high 25.6 Fantasy points against Tampa Bay in Week 13. Cooper Rush QB DAL Dallas • #10

Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 26th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 40% YTD Stats PAYDS 1191 RUYDS 15 TD 7 INT 3 FPTS/G 9.2 Rush only scored 17.8 Fantasy points in Week 14 against Cincinnati, which is a disappointment given the matchup. And he only has one game over 20 Fantasy points in four starts for the Cowboys. But he has two favorable upcoming matchups against Carolina in Week 15 and Tampa Bay in Week 16, and hopefully, he can be a useful Fantasy option in deeper leagues. Two of the past three quarterbacks against the Panthers have scored at least 28.2 Fantasy points. Drake Maye QB NE New England • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -4.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 13th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats PAYDS 1696 RUYDS 345 TD 12 INT 8 FPTS/G 17.1 Maye doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 15 at Arizona, but he has scored at least 21.4 Fantasy points in two of his past three outings prior to New England's bye in Week 14. He's done a nice job with his legs, scoring at least 5.9 Fantasy points on the ground in three of his past six starts. I'd prefer to only start Maye in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but maybe he can help you if you're desperate in deep, one-quarterback leagues. Mason Rudolph QB TEN Tennessee • #11

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 30th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats PAYDS 806 RUYDS 61 TD 5 INT 4 FPTS/G 14.6 Will Levis (shoulder) is banged up heading into Week 15 against Cincinnati, and Rudolph could start in a great matchup since the Bengals are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Rudolph started three games for Levis earlier this season and scored at least 21.5 Fantasy points in two of them. Rudolph would be a great streaming option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues if Levis can't play in Week 15. And Levis (45 percent) is also in play if he's healthy, so monitor his status as the week goes on. Desmond Ridder QB LV Las Vegas • #19

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -4.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 28th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats PAYDS 239 RUYDS 8 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 3.1 Ridder is expected to start in Week 15 against the Falcons with Aidan O'Connell (knee) banged up. It's a revenge game for Ridder, and Atlanta is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. It will be tough to trust Ridder even in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but the setup is great if you're desperate for a starter. And, if Ridder remains the starter for the Raiders, he then gets Jacksonville in Week 16, and the Jaguars are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Jake Haener QB NO New Orleans • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS WAS -7 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 21st QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 177 RUYDS 15 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 2.1 Haener or Spencer Rattler (3 percent rostered) is expected to start in Week 15 against Washington with Derek Carr (hand) out. Neither is a recommended start, but we know some Fantasy managers might be desperate in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Just keep an eye on what the Saints decide to do, and hopefully, Haener or Rattler can provide some positive production in a tough matchup with limited weapons in New Orleans.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Injuries: Kenneth Walker III (calf), Breece Hall (knee), Bucky Irving (back), Isaac Guerendo (foot), Jonathon Brooks (knee), J.K. Dobbins (knee), Austin Ekeler (concussion), Raheem Mostert (hip), Alexander Mattison (ankle), Zamir White (quadriceps), Roschon Johnson (concussion), MarShawn Lloyd (appendix) and Miles Sanders (foot).



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Jaylen Warren (83 percent rostered) and Braelon Allen (79 percent). Warren remains in play as a weekly flex option since he has scored at least 9.2 PPR points in five games in a row. And if Najee Harris were to miss any time, then Warren would be a starter in all leagues. ... We don't know if Hall will return in Week 15 at Jacksonville after he missed Week 14 at Miami, but Allen scored 12.1 PPR points against the Dolphins while sharing time with Isaiah Davis. Both Jets running backs are worth using as flex options against the Jaguars if Hall remains out.



Drop candidates: J.K. Dobbins (75 percent rostered), Gus Edwards (67 percent), Ameer Abdullah (75 percent), Jonathon Brooks (71 percent), Christian McCaffrey (62 percent), Raheem Mostert (53 percent) and Austin Ekeler (52 percent). Due to injuries, Dobbins, Brooks, McCaffrey, and Ekeler won't help you for the rest of the Fantasy season. And Brooks suffered a torn ACL in his right knee for the second time in two seasons, which stinks. We hope he can make a full recovery for the 2025 season. ... Edwards has yet to score double digits in PPR this season, which includes scoring a touchdown in two of his past three games. He also has just two receptions this season for 3 yards. ... Abdullah only had two offensive touches in Week 14 at Tampa Bay, and Mattison could be on the verge of returning in Week 15 against Atlanta. Even without Mattison, the Raiders are leaning on Sincere McCormick, and Abdullah has minimal Fantasy value if he's not involved in the passing game. ... Mostert is dealing with a hip injury and missed Week 14 against the Jets. He also had seven total touches or less in four games in a row prior to Week 14, and the Dolphins have a crowded backfield with De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright, who might be the preferred handcuff to Achane. You can drop Mostert in all leagues.



Handcuffs to roster: Ray Davis (70 percent rostered), Devin Singletary (59 percent), Tyler Allgeier (58 percent), Cam Akers (47 percent), Trey Benson (47 percent), Tyjae Spears (45 percent), Roschon Johnson (43 percent), Justice Hill (37 percent), Blake Corum (33 percent), Jeremy McNichols (33 percent), Antonio Gibson (26 percent), Jaylen Wright (21 percent), Khalil Herbert (20 percent), Kenneth Gainwell (14 percent), Sean Tucker (14 percent), Kendre Miller (10 percent), Kenny McIntosh (4 percent), Chris Rodriguez Jr. (3 percent) and Ty Johnson (3 percent). These are the handcuffs to roster, and most of them will only have reliable Fantasy value if an injury occurs. ... My favorite handcuffs on this list are Davis, Allgeier, Benson, and Corum, and all of them could be league winners if they ever got an expanded role. ... Spears and Hill might have some standalone value, but they aren't doing enough to be considered flex options in most leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 15 Waiver Priority List Patrick Taylor RB SF San Francisco • #32

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR SF -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 20th RB RNK 25th ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats RUYDS 50 REC 1 REYDS 12 TD 1 FPTS/G 1.5 The 49ers have another injury at running back, with Isaac Guerendo (foot) getting injured in Week 14 against Chicago. It doesn't seem like a long-term injury, but San Francisco plays the Rams on Thursday night in Week 15, which could give Taylor the opportunity to start. He came on for Guerendo against the Bears and had seven carries for 25 yards and a touchdown, and one catch for no yards on one target. Ke'Shawn Vaughn (1 percent rostered) and potentially Israel Abanikanda (9 percent) could also get touches against the Rams if Guerendo is out, and Abanikanda is an intriguing flyer. But if Taylor starts for the 49ers in Week 15, then he should be considered a borderline No. 2 running back in all leagues. Tank Bigsby RB JAC Jacksonville • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NYJ -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats RUYDS 602 REC 5 REYDS 50 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.4 Bigsby had a solid outing in Week 14 at Tennessee with 18 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 7 yards on two targets. The Jaguars won the game and now have competitive upcoming matchups against the Jets in Week 15, Las Vegas in Week 16, and the Titans again in Week 17. He could be a surprise league winner as the best running back in Jacksonville, ahead of Travis Etienne. Sincere McCormick RB LV Las Vegas • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -4.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 8th RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats RUYDS 175 REC 4 REYDS 12 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.7 We'll see what happens if Alexander Mattison (ankle) can return in Week 15 against Atlanta, but McCormick might be the new lead back for the Raiders to end the season. He played well in the past two games against the Chiefs and Buccaneers, and he finished the Tampa Bay game in Week 14 with 15 carries for 78 yards and two catches for 11 yards on three targets. It's not the best setup, with Desmond Ridder likely starting for Las Vegas with Aidan O'Connell (knee) injured, and the Falcons are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. But McCormick could once again be looking at 15-plus touches, which makes him at least a flex if he's still the main running back for the Raiders in Week 15. Isaiah Davis RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #32

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC NYJ -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 31st RB RNK 29th ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats RUYDS 62 REC 7 REYDS 65 TD 2 FPTS/G 2.4 Braelon Allen played one more snap than Davis against the Dolphins, but both had similar production in Week 14. Davis finished with 10 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown and had three catches for 27 yards on three targets. Allen had 11 carries for 43 yards and four catches for 38 yards on five targets. We don't know if Breece Hall (knee) will return in Week 15 at Jacksonville after he missed Week 14 at Miami, but Davis should be added where available. He should be considered at least a flex option in all leagues against the Jaguars, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Jaleel McLaughlin RB DEN Denver • #38

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND DEN -4 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK 34th ROSTERED 30% YTD Stats RUYDS 367 REC 17 REYDS 47 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.7 The last time we saw McLaughlin, he operated as the lead running back for the Broncos in Week 13 against Cleveland with a season-high 14 carries for 84 yards and one catch for no yards on two targets. The only other time he had double digits in carries was in Week 1, so take that into account. We could still see Javonte Williams or Audric Estime lead Denver in touches in Week 15 against Indianapolis, but McLaughlin is worth adding to use as a potential flex. The Colts are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, so this is a great matchup for McLaughlin if he gets a quality workload. Jerome Ford RB CLE Cleveland • #34

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -4 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK 37th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats RUYDS 367 REC 30 REYDS 166 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.1 Ford played more snaps than Nick Chubb for the third time in four games, and all three of those were losses. The one time Chubb played more than Ford was the victory against Pittsburgh in Week 12. With that in mind, Cleveland plays Kansas City in Week 15, so this could be another loss. Ford could be a potential flex in PPR since he scored at least 7.2 PPR points in three of four games, and he just had 13 total touches in Week 14 at the Steelers. He also has at least three catches in two of his past four outings. Kimani Vidal RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB LAC -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 17th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 32% YTD Stats RUYDS 98 REC 3 REYDS 49 TD 1 FPTS/G 4 I wish the Chargers would give Vidal more work, and hopefully, that happens in Week 15 against Tampa Bay. He had eight carries for 34 yards in Week 14 at Kansas City with one target for no catches, but he played 32 snaps compared to 24 for Gus Edwards. Now, let's see him get double digits in touches and get more work in the passing game, especially in Week 15 against the Buccaneers. Edwards clearly is not the answer for the Chargers as the replacement for J.K. Dobbins (knee), and Vidal has the upside to help in Fantasy and reality with more work.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Injuries: George Pickens (hamstring), Ladd McConkey (knee), Josh Downs (shoulder), Chris Olave (concussion), Cedric Tillman (concussion), Romeo Doubs (concussion), Keon Coleman (wrist), Rashod Bateman (knee), Demarcus Robinson (shoulder), Noah Brown (ribs) and Jalen Coker (quadriceps).



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Quentin Johnston (77 percent rostered), Michael Pittman (77 percent), and Josh Downs (74 percent). Johnston had a solid game at the Chiefs in Week 14 with McConkey out with five catches for 48 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. We don't know if McConkey will return in Week 15 against Tampa Bay, but it's a great matchup for Johnston, even if McConkey is active. The Buccaneers are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, so Johnston is a quality starting option in three-receiver leagues. ... We'll see if Downs can return from his shoulder injury after the bye in Week 14, and he missed Week 13 with the injury. When healthy, Downs is a No. 2 Fantasy receiver, and he scored at least 12.0 PPR points in four of his past five games. ... If Downs remains out, then Pittman would be the No. 1 receiver for the Colts, and he has 22 targets in his past three games. I don't love his matchup in Week 15 at Denver, but then he faces Tennessee in Week 16 and the Giants in Week 16, which would be ideal matchups, especially if Downs is still hurt.



Drop candidates: Tyler Lockett (56 percent), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (55 percent), Wan'Dale Robinson (43 percent), and Demarcus Robinson (38 percent). Lockett has four targets or less in six games in a row, and in his past four games, he combined for seven catches for 55 catches and no touchdowns. In Week 14 at Arizona, Lockett had one target and no catches. ... Valdes-Scantling just saw a season-high seven targets in Week 14 at the Giants, but he finished with four catches for 51 yards. If Derek Carr (hand) is out for an extended amount of time, then Valdes-Scantling isn't worth trusting in the majority of leagues. ... Wan'Dale Robinson has scored 10.1 PPR points or less in seven games in a row and hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 5. Given the quarterback situation for the Giants, I don't want to trust Robinson, even in PPR. ... Demarcus Robinson is dealing with a shoulder injury and could miss Thursday's game at San Francisco. When healthy, Robinson is a touchdown-or-bust receiver, and he has one game with double digits in PPR since Week 9, which includes scoring two touchdowns over that span.

Add in this order:

Week 15 Waiver Priority List Adam Thielen WR CAR Carolina • #19

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL CAR -2.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK 25th ROSTERED 52% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 37 REYDS 367 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.8 Thielen has been a star for the past two games heading into Week 15 against Dallas, and he should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Thielen has 21 targets in his past two outings against Tampa Bay and Philadelphia, and he finished with 17 catches for 201 yards and a touchdown over that span, with at least 19.2 PPR points in each contest. The Cowboys are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, so Thielen should have the chance for another big game. He has a tougher matchup in Week 16 against Arizona, but Thielen then gets the Buccaneers again in Week 17. He scored 23.9 PPR points against Tampa Bay in Week 13. In deeper leagues, Xavier Legette (48 percent rostered) is worth a look based on the upcoming schedule, and he has 16 targets in his past two games. Just keep in mind that he only has six catches for 92 yards and no touchdowns over that span. Christian Watson WR GB Green Bay • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA GB -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK 44th ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 45 REYDS 564 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.9 Watson had a big game against Detroit with four catches for 114 yards on seven targets, with a lost fumble, but he's now scored at least 13.4 PPR points in two of his past four games. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 6, but Watson still has the potential to be a difference-maker in Fantasy and reality, which is why he is worth adding to your roster. He also has a favorable upcoming schedule against Seattle in Week 15, New Orleans in Week 16, and Minnesota in Week 17. You should also add Romeo Doubs (59 percent rostered) where available, and hopefully, he's back after missing the past two games with a concussion. When healthy, Doubs can be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. And if Doubs remains out in Week 15 against the Seahawks, then take a flyer on Dontayvion Wicks (17 percent) in deeper leagues. Wicks has 10 targets in the past two games without Doubs, although he finished with eight catches for 79 yards and no touchdowns over that span. Rome Odunze WR CHI Chicago • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 81 REYDS 585 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.5 Since Thomas Brown took over as the offensive play-caller in Chicago, Odunze has 31 targets in four games, and he scored at least 12.5 PPR points in two of those outings. He just had four catches for 42 yards and two touchdowns on five targets at San Francisco in Week 14, and he could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues heading into Week 15 at Minnesota. He also faces Detroit in Week 16 and Seattle in Week 17, and this could be a strong finish for Odunze in his rookie campaign. Josh Palmer WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB LAC -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK 43rd ROSTERED 27% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 50 REYDS 492 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.3 I'm only interested in adding Palmer in the majority of leagues if Ladd McConkey (knee) remains out heading into Week 15 against Tampa Bay. McConkey missed Week 14 at Kansas City, and Palmer had six catches for 78 yards on nine targets. The Buccaneers are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, so Palmer might be useful in deeper leagues even if McConkey is healthy. But Palmer's upside is a starter in all three-receiver leagues if McConkey can't play again in Week 15. Keon Coleman WR BUF Buffalo

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -1.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 36 REYDS 417 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.3 Coleman has missed the past four games with a wrist injury, but hopefully, he can return in Week 15 at Detroit. And it would be a great matchup since the Lions are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Coleman also gets to face the Patriots in Week 16 at home. Just keep in mind that Amari Cooper finally had a quality game with Buffalo in Week 14 at the Rams, and Khalil Shakir is locked into the No. 1 spot for the Bills. But prior to getting hurt in Week 9 against Miami, Coleman had scored at least 16.5 PPR points in his previous two games. Chris Olave WR NO New Orleans • #12

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS WAS -7 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 44 REYDS 400 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.6 Olave is eligible to return in Week 15 against Washington after he was placed on injured reserve after suffering a concussion in Week 9. We'll see if he plays again in 2024 since the Saints are out of playoff contention and could be without Derek Carr (hand) for the remainder of the year. But if Olave is back, then he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, even if Carr is out. Cedric Tillman WR CLE Cleveland • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -4 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 49 REYDS 339 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.4 Tillman has missed the past two games with a concussion, but hopefully, he can return in Week 15 at Kansas City. When healthy, Tillman can still be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues; he scored at least 18.1 PPR points in three of his past five games. It's also worth adding Elijah Moore (45 percent rostered) where he's still available, and he scored at least 16.5 PPR points in three of six starts with Jameis Winston heading into the matchup against the Chiefs. Ray-Ray McCloud WR ATL Atlanta • #34

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV ATL -4.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 48th ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 72 REYDS 574 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.1 In his past two games, McCloud has 17 targets for 12 catches and 193 yards, and he scored at least 13.3 PPR points in each outing against the Chargers and Vikings. It's hard to expect McCloud to stay hot with Kirk Cousins struggling and still trying to support Drake London and Darnell Mooney. But he could be worth the risk with upcoming matchups against Las Vegas in Week 15 and the Giants in Week 16. In deeper leagues, McCloud is worth adding and potentially using as a No. 3 receiver. Jalen McMillan WR TB Tampa Bay • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 21% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 34 REYDS 204 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.5 I expected McMillan to step up when Chris Godwin (ankle) was lost for the season in Week 7 against Baltimore, but he's been hurt and mostly quiet with his production. He finally woke up in Week 14 against Las Vegas with four catches for 59 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets, and hopefully, he can finish the season strong. He's worth adding in deeper leagues heading into Week 15 against the Chargers, and then he faces Dallas in Week 16 and Carolina in Week 17, which are favorable matchups. Brandin Cooks WR DAL Dallas • #3

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 29 REYDS 110 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.1 Cooks came back from a seven-game absence with a knee injury in Week 13 and, in the past two games, has four catches for 19 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets. It's not the most ideal stat line for Cooks, but he could be useful in deeper leagues heading into the next two matchups for the Cowboys against Carolina in Week 15 and then Tampa Bay in Week 16.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

Injuries: Dallas Goedert (knee), Dalton Kincaid (knee), and Will Dissly (shoulder).



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Pat Freiermuth (79 percent rostered), Zach Ertz (77 percent), and Tucker Kraft (77 percent). Freiermuth would benefit if George Pickens (hamstring) remains out in Week 15 against Philadelphia, but it's a difficult matchup. That said, Freiermuth has nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets in his past two games against Cincinnati and Cleveland, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. ... Ertz is on fire heading into Week 15 at New Orleans, and I hope the bye in Week 14 didn't slow him down. Prior to the bye, Ertz scored at least 12.5 PPR points in three games in a row against the Eagles, Cowboys, and Titans, and he scored a touchdown in each outing. He's emerged as the No. 2 receiving option for Jayden Daniels, and he should be started in all leagues against the Saints. ... Kraft has scored at least 10.6 PPR points in three games in a row heading into Week 15 against Seattle, and he has two touchdowns over that span. His targets have spiked in the past two games without Romeo Doubs (concussion) with 12, but hopefully, Kraft stays heavily involved even when Doubs is back. I like Kraft as a low-end starter in all leagues against the Seahawks.



Drop candidates: Kyle Pitts (82 percent rostered), Mike Gesicki (66 percent), Dallas Goedert (65 percent), Cole Kmet (50 percent) and Will Dissly (42 percent). In his past three games, Pitts has scored 2.4 PPR points or less in three outings against Denver, the Chargers, and Minnesota, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 8. He has a great matchup in Week 15 against the Raiders, but you can't trust Pitts as a starter in the majority of leagues. ... Gesicki remains tough to trust when Tee Higgins is healthy, and you can't start Gesicki in the majority of leagues in Week 15 at Tennessee. Gesicki only has one game this season with double digits in PPR with Higgins on the field. ... Goedert was placed on injured reserve with his knee injury, and he won't be eligible to help Fantasy managers in the playoffs. ... Kmet had no targets in Week 14 at San Francisco and has now scored 7.2 PPR points or less in six of his past seven games. He also hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 6. There's little reason to trust him heading into Week 15 at Minnesota, although he had seven catches for 64 yards on 10 targets against the Vikings in Week 12. That said, he's too inconsistent to be considered a starter in most leagues. ... Dissly is dealing with a shoulder injury and could miss multiple weeks, so it's safe to drop him in the majority of leagues.

Add in this order: