The Giants designated Bredeson (knee) to return from their injured reserve list Monday ahead of Sunday's game versus Washington, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Once Bredeson returns to practice, the Giants will have a 21-day window to activate him before they would have to place him back on their injured reserve list for the season. Once fully healthy, he will probably retake his place as a starting guard opposite Mark Glowinski.