The Buccaneers placed Bredeson (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Bredeson left last Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Saints early with a knee injury and did not return. The offensive guard will now have to miss the remainder of the regular season as part of the minimum four-game IR stint before potentially being able to return to the Buccaneers in January if they make the postseason. Michael Jordan is set to start at left guard in Bredeson's absence.