Buccaneers' Ben Bredeson: Won't return vs. NOLA
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bredeson (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Saints, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Bredeson sustained a knee injury during the second quarter of Sunday's game, and the injury is severe enough for him to not return. Michael Jordan will remain at left guard the rest of the way.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ben Bredeson: Exits with knee injury•
-
Buccaneers' Ben Bredeson: Active Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Ben Bredeson: Gets tagged as questionable•
-
Buccaneers' Ben Bredeson: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Ben Bredeson: Ruled out for Week 12•
-
Buccaneers' Ben Bredeson: Back at practice•