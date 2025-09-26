Muasau (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chargers.

The 2024 sixth-round pick from UCLA missed the Giants' Week 3 loss to the Chiefs due to a concussion sustained the week prior, but he's since cleared protocol and is ready to return Sunday. Muasau has logged three total tackles across 77 total snaps (61 on defense, 17 on special teams) this season. Now healthy, he's expected to start at right inside linebacker against Los Angeles in Week 4.