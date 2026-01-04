Muasau (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Muasau exited Sunday's contest with an ankle injury, and it's up in the air whether he'll be able to get back onto the field in Week 18. With the Giants mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, they may opt to play things safe with Muasau and give some extra reps to Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.