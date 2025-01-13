Gano finished the regular season having gone 9-for-11 on field-goal attempts and 15-for-15 on extra-point tries over 10 contests.
For the second consecutive season, Gano missed a significant chunk of time, in this case due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 9. When he was healthy enough to play, the veteran placekicker was pretty accurate -- of his two field-goal misses, one was was blocked, and he converted both of his attempts from 50-plus yards -- though New York's tepid offense limited his opportunities. Gano should resume kicking duties for the Giants next season, when he'll be in the second year of the three-year contract extension he signed last September.
