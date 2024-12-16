Gano made both of his extra-point attempts and didn't try a field goal against the Ravens in a 35-14 Week 15 loss.

Gano converted when called upon, but that included only a pair of point-after attempts. The veteran kicker hasn't had more than two field-goal tries in any of his seven contests this season and has struggled to put up points for a Giants offense that ranks last in the league in putting up just 14.9 points per game. Though New York's Week 16 opponent -- Atlanta -- isn't among the NFL's top defenses, the overall state of the Giants' offense doesn't provide confidence that Gano will get many more opportunities next Sunday.