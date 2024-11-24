Thibodeaux (wrist) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, but the pass rusher is still listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

As a result, the star pass rusher is expected to make his return after breaking his scaphoid bone back in Week 5. Thibodeaux had at least a half sack or more in each of the three games prior to his injury and should be in position for plenty of opportunities against the pass-happy Buccaneers this week.