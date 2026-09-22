Fields brought in two of six targets for 30 yards in the Giants' 28-6 loss to the Rams on Monday night.

Fields finished third in receptions and second in targets for the Giants on a night when Jaxson Dart (knee) exited after just one series. One of Fields' catches came during that opening drive, as he secured a 14-yard grab on third down to move the chains. The rookie third-round pick has enjoyed a solid complementary role over his first two NFL games, posting a 4-55-0 line on 10 targets. Fields is slotting in ahead of veteran Darnell Mooney on the depth chart heading into a Week 3 home matchup against the Titans on Sunday.