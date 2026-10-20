Fields caught two of eight targets for 19 yards during the Giants' 34-27 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Fields' eight targets were a career high for the rookie third-rounder and third-most among Giants pass catchers behind Malik Nabers (15) and Isaiah Likely (11). However, Fields had only two receptions to show for it, and he's logged two catches in each of the first six games of his NFL career. The Giants will hit the road for Week 7 against the Texans, and Fields could be working with J.J. McCarthy rather than Jameis Winston for that contest.