Fields brought in three of four targets for 62 yards in the Giants' 24-21 loss to the Commanders on Thursday.

The rookie finished a distant second in receiving yards to Isaiah Likely for the Giants on the night, but Fields' yardage total was the second highest of his nascent career. Fields has at least three catches in three consecutive games after opening his career with six straight two-reception efforts, and the Notre Dame product will look to continue cultivating his chemistry with J.J. McCarthy in a Week 11 home matchup against the Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 22.