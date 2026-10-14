Fields hauled in both of his targets for 20 yards during the Giants' 27-27 tie with the Commanders on Sunday.

The rookie third-rounder has caught exactly two passes in each of the first five games of his NFL career, and he's turned that into 146 yards and a touchdown (on 17 targets). Fields' 64 offensive snaps were second-most on the Giants on Sunday, but he's well below both Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely on Jameis Winston's priority target list in the passing game. The Giants will stay home for Week 6 against the Saints on Oct. 18.