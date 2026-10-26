Fields caught four of five targets for 83 yards in Sunday's 27-21 overtime win over Houston.

In J.J. McCarthy's first start of the season, Fields had his best performance as a pro, capping his day with a 47-yard catch and run in the first quarter. The rookie wideout set a new career high in both receiving yards and catches after hauling in exactly two passes in each of his first six games for the Giants. Fields will head into the Giants' bye with a 16-248-1 line on 30 targets before facing the Eagles in Week 9.