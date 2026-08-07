Giants' Malachi Fields: Making case for WR2 role?

Fields has "made an early claim for the No. 2 receiver spot" in the Giants' offense, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

The rookie third-round pick isn't without competition, as the Giants also have veterans Darius Slayton, Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin competing for snaps behind No. 1 receiver Malik Nabers (knee). At 6-foot-4, 222 pounds, Fields offers a physical element the others can't match, and he's reportedly making a good impression so far at training camp. That doesn't mean he'll be a Week 1 starter, but he's at least throwing his hat in the ring.