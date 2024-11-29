Nunez-Roches (neck) is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Nunez-Roches joined Dexter Lawrence (elbow) and D.J. Davidson (shoulder) as the third Giants defensive lineman to suffer an injury Thursday. Nunez-Roches struggled to the sideline following the injury and was evaluated by trainers in the blue medical tent. Jordon Riley and Elijah Chatman are the only healthy defensive linemnan for the Giants due to injuries to Nunez-Roches, Lawrence and Davidson.