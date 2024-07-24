Giants GM Joe Schoen said Wednesday that Johnson (hip) should return to practice soon, SI's Patricia Traina reports.

The rookie fourth-round pick is on the physically unable to perform list for the start of training camp, slightly delaying what looks to be a fantastic opportunity. The Giants have one of the weakest TE groups in the league after Darren Waller's retirement this summer, potentially giving Johnson a chance to compete with third-year pro Daniel Bellinger for a starting job. Those two are probably the only TEs on the roster with every-down potential, as Jack Stoll and Chris Manhertz are veteran blocking specialists while Lawrence Cager and Tyree Jackson are more like oversized slot receivers. None of the bunch has ever caught more than 34 passes in a season at the NFL or college levels.