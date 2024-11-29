Johnson may miss the rest of the season after injuring his foot during Thursday's loss at Dallas, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Coach Brian Daboll informed reporters Friday morning, after Johnson took 89 percent of snaps and caught each of his five targets for a career-high 54 yards during the 27-20 loss to Dallas on Thursday. It was his fifth straight game with at least four targets, three catches and 35 receiving yards, making the rookie fourth-round pick one of the few positives for New York recently. The Giants will be left with Daniel Bellinger, Chris Manhertz and recent addition Greg Dulcich as their tight ends if/when Johnson's rookie season is confirmed to be ending early.