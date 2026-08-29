Tracy (neck) cleared concussion protocol but will not return to Friday's preseason game against the Jets, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Tracy sustained an apparent neck injury during an eight-yard run in the second quarter. The good news for the third-year running back is that he was not diagnosed with a concussion, and he'll finish his night with four carries for 37 yards and a touchdown. How Tracy's neck reacts over the coming days will determine what his practice participation will look like leading up to Week 1 against the Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 13.