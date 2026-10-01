Tracy (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Tracy didn't practice at all Wednesday, so his return (albeit in a limited fashion) Thursday is a sign that he's improving. The third-year pro seems to have a chance of playing Week 4 against Arizona, though he'll likely have an injury designation heading into the weekend if he's not able to practice fully Friday. Even if Tracy does suit up Sunday, he's unlikely to have a major role on offense given that he's logged just four offensive snaps through three contests on the campaign.