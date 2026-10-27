Giants general manager Joe Schoen said Tuesday that Tracy (hamstring) is slated to be placed on injured reserve, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Per Duggan, Schoen added that the hamstring injury that Tracy sustained in Sunday's overtime win over the Texans isn't season-ending, but the running back's impending move to IR means that he won't be eligible to play in any of the Giants' next four games. With Tracy out through at least Week 12, Devin Singletary should will be in line to serve as the top complement to lead back Cam Skattebo (hamstring). The Giants are planning to sign Greg Desrosiers off the Chargers' practice squad to add depth to the position group, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com.