Tracy (hamstring) could be reinstated from injured reserve when first eligible ahead of the Giants' Week 13 game against the 49ers, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

The Giants haven't provided any updates on Tracy since he landed on IR on Oct. 27 after sustaining a hamstring strain in a Week 7 win over the Texans, but the running back is seemingly progressing well and could be ready to play once he sits out the required four games. Once he's reinstated, Tracy could operate as a change-of-pace option behind Cam Skattebo, who appears to have reclaimed the lead role out of the New York backfield after a one-game benching in Week 6.