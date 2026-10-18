Tracy is expected to continue serving as the Giants' primary third-down back in Sunday's game against the Saints, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

After being plagued by fumbles in the preseason and then losing another in the season-opening win over Dallas, Tracy appeared to be getting phased out of the New York offense. He was limited to just four total offensive snaps over the Giants' first three games, but Tracy has since appeared to regain some trust as a change-of-pace option over the past two weeks. After logging double-digit snaps Week 4 against the Cardinals, Tracy played a season-high 17 snaps in the Week 5 tie with the Commanders while carrying three times for six yards and adding two receptions for 25 yards on three targets. With fellow backs Cam Skattebo (four fumbles, one lost) and Najee Harris (one lost fumble) having had their own ball-security issues so far this season, head coach John Harbaugh may be willing to open up more work for Tracy beginning with Sunday's game. Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Harris is expected to supplant Skattebo as the Week 6 starter, but the Giants could look to incorporate a four-man committee that also includes Tracy and Devin Singletary.